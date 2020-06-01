Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 505.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. OTR Global downgraded Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens began coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.22.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $26.35 on Monday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.26.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.99 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 3.62%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

