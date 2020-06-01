Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 277 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total value of $202,606.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO opened at $491.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.66 and a fifty-two week high of $492.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $441.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.24.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $571.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.70 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.00.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

