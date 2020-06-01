iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $199.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.87. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $129.54 and a 52-week high of $226.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

