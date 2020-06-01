Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,013,315 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,976,000 after acquiring an additional 65,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,578,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,380,000 after buying an additional 184,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 158,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of SRG stock opened at $7.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $300.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 46.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Seritage Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Seritage Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.