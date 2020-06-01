Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,082 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 233.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1,126.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth $44,000.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,431.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

TER opened at $67.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.43. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $704.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

