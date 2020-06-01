Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 21.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,068 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,997,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 1,380 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $64,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 8,620 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $373,504.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,288,842.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

NVEE stock opened at $47.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.28. The company has a market capitalization of $607.16 million, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. NV5 Global Inc has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $85.60.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $165.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that NV5 Global Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

