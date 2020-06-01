Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Imax worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Imax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Imax by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Imax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMAX opened at $12.61 on Monday. Imax Corp has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $741.30 million, a P/E ratio of -66.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.27). Imax had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Imax Corp will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush lowered shares of Imax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Imax from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Imax from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Imax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

In other Imax news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. Also, VP Robert D. Lister bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $35,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,744 shares of company stock valued at $549,390. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

