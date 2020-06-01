Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRK. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 161,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000.

NRK opened at $12.79 on Monday. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

