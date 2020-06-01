Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,930,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday. Cfra reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

Shares of DXC opened at $14.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26. DXC Technology Co has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $57.23.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 27.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

