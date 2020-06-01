Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Invests $91,000 in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 287.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth $73,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

FRPT stock opened at $77.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Freshpet Inc has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $81.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.91.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Freshpet Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,320 shares in the company, valued at $11,199,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cathal Walsh sold 35,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,549,808.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,465 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,365. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

