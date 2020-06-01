Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $95,000 Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in UDR were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in UDR by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 287,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in UDR by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Bank of Marin bought a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in UDR by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 608,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,341 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in UDR by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

In other UDR news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,497 shares in the company, valued at $6,819,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UDR. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $36.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $51.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $321.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

