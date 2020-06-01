Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

NYSE:HFC opened at $31.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.88. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.69%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HFC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.