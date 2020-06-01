Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $99,000 Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $34.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average of $51.41.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.45. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

