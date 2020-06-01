Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 79.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WYND. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,811,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WYND opened at $31.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.90. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WYND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $65.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $73.00 to $44.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

