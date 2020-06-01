Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 2,837 Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 41,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 24,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 290.3% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 277,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 206,731 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd alerts:

JPC stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $10.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.