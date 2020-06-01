Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Sells 767 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $19,819.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,510.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BXMT opened at $23.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.27. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.38.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $100.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.82 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,740,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,650,000 after purchasing an additional 234,331 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 101.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 25,492 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 19,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BXMT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

