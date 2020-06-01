Insider Selling: Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) VP Sells 1,534 Shares of Stock

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $23,408.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,130.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OOMA opened at $12.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ooma Inc has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $276.73 million, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. Ooma had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ooma Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ooma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ooma by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ooma by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,678,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 988,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ooma by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 424,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 47,652 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ooma by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 41,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

