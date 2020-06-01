Insider Selling: Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) VP Sells 1,534 Shares of Stock

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $23,408.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,130.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
OOMA opened at $12.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ooma Inc has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $276.73 million, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53.
Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. Ooma had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ooma Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ooma by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ooma by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,678,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 988,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ooma by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 424,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 47,652 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ooma by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 41,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.
About Ooma
Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.
