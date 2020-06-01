Insider Selling: Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) Major Shareholder Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 65,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $27,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 27th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 67,314 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $30,291.30.

NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $0.43 on Monday. Destination XL Group Inc has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.24 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DXLG shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Destination XL Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signia Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 478,515 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 50,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 366,700 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

