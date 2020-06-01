Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) PT Lowered to $185.00

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coherent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating on shares of Coherent in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coherent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.86.
COHR opened at $145.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coherent has a 1-year low of $78.21 and a 1-year high of $178.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.13.
In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.53, for a total transaction of $68,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Coherent
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.