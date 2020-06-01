Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) PT Lowered to $185.00

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coherent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating on shares of Coherent in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coherent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.86.

COHR opened at $145.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coherent has a 1-year low of $78.21 and a 1-year high of $178.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.13.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.64 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coherent will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.53, for a total transaction of $68,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

