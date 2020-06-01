Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 5,126 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 34.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,159 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 64.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 32,628 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $626,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 234,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 97,005 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

Devon Energy stock opened at $10.81 on Monday. Devon Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.31. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

