Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $160,000 Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 33.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7,166.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DOWLING & PARTN lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

UNM stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

