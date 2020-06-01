Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 5,236 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 50.9% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 551.3% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 74,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the first quarter worth approximately $843,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 9.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 23.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,497,472 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after buying an additional 280,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $12.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.82. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

In other news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo acquired 20,000 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,485.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo acquired 11,500 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,869.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

