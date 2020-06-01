Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $195,000 Stock Position in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of NOW by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of NOW by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in NOW by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in NOW by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in NOW by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW stock opened at $7.45 on Monday. NOW Inc has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $814.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 1.90.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). NOW had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NOW Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNOW. TheStreet downgraded NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen raised NOW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NOW from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of NOW in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NOW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

