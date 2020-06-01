Trexquant Investment LP Takes $242,000 Position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 262.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01. TechnipFMC PLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.92.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

FTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on TechnipFMC from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,870.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

