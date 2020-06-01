PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,326 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Triumph Group worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,042,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 402.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,370,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,247,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 808,852 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 564,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 392,865 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

TGI opened at $7.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $388.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.72. Triumph Group Inc has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $29.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $693.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.10 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGI shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Triumph Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

