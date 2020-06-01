PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $131,328,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 6,089.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,606,000 after buying an additional 1,185,997 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,689,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,782,000 after acquiring an additional 452,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $306,368,000 after purchasing an additional 427,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 132,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock opened at $90.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.41.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.65 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $48,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

