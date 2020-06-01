PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 68.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth $129,000.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $72.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.77. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.76.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,573.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $448,636.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,722.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

