Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,976 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $8.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $187.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISBC. ValuEngine cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. BidaskClub reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

