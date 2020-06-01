Swiss National Bank Acquires 6,800 Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of BOX worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,796,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,313,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 898.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. Box Inc has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $21.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $183.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.08 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 18.56% and a negative return on equity of 591.13%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Box Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

