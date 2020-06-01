Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,900 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 38,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,135,000 after purchasing an additional 208,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $2,022,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $59.77 on Monday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 18.67, a current ratio of 18.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.39.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARNA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.63.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

