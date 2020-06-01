Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN) Director Acquires C$80,600.00 in Stock

Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN) Director Gary Berman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 878,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,078,146.92.

Gary Berman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 25th, Gary Berman bought 25,000 shares of Tricon Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$198,957.50.

On Friday, April 3rd, Gary Berman bought 30,000 shares of Tricon Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,649.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Gary Berman bought 15,000 shares of Tricon Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,141.50.

Shares of TSE TCN opened at C$8.08 on Monday. Tricon Capital Group Inc has a 1 year low of C$5.45 and a 1 year high of C$12.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.74.

TCN has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Tricon Capital Group Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

