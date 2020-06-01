SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 24.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,027,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,100,000 after acquiring an additional 394,291 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,022,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,702,000 after purchasing an additional 246,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,155,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,658,000 after purchasing an additional 234,844 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,028,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SkyWest alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons acquired 4,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.64 per share, for a total transaction of $102,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin acquired 15,500 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.90 per share, with a total value of $587,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 430,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,327,357.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 31,287 shares of company stock valued at $991,050 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SKYW shares. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of SkyWest from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $32.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $66.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.86.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.32). SkyWest had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $729.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.