Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Stock Position in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 21,300.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $26,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MEI shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $31.35 on Monday. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

