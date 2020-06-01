Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CORT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,768,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $12,772,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,718,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,792,000 after acquiring an additional 629,038 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $7,418,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $5,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $471,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $15.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.15. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CORT shares. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

