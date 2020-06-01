Brokerages Expect Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($1.49). Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRET shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

NYSE:IRET opened at $70.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $85.24. The firm has a market cap of $861.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average is $69.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRET. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,811,000 after acquiring an additional 885,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,483,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,800,000 after purchasing an additional 129,924 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,472,000 after purchasing an additional 127,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

