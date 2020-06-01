Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,773,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,011,000 after acquiring an additional 86,454 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,717,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,542,000 after acquiring an additional 546,688 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 922,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after acquiring an additional 115,611 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 796,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after acquiring an additional 35,717 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,522,000 after acquiring an additional 18,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

WSFS opened at $27.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.29. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.46). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.69.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

