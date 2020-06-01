Eagle Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.25 Million in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 317,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Photronics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLAB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 16,192 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $34,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,656.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $11.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $780.79 million, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Photronics had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

