Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.13.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $158.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $172.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.31.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The business had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $548,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $154,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares in the company, valued at $156,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,638 shares of company stock worth $1,571,794 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

