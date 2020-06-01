Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,105 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,319 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.6% in the first quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 180,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 32,010 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 340,849 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $23,058,000 after buying an additional 17,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $80.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average of $81.83. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

