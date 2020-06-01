GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,484 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,027,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,107,000 after buying an additional 1,475,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,539,965 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $588,809,000 after acquiring an additional 127,004 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,184,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,450,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,080,000 after acquiring an additional 155,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,443,000 after acquiring an additional 712,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $41.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.