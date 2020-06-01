GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2020

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,484 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,027,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,107,000 after buying an additional 1,475,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,539,965 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $588,809,000 after acquiring an additional 127,004 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,184,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,450,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,080,000 after acquiring an additional 155,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,443,000 after acquiring an additional 712,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $41.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

