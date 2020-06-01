Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Invests $34,000 in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 23,143 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Timkensteel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management raised its holdings in Timkensteel by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 514,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 103,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Timkensteel Corp has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $259.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Timkensteel Corp will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TMST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

