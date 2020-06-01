Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $26,000 Holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,128,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,712,000 after purchasing an additional 468,991 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,058,000. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 952,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 352,246 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 466,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 50,606 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $12.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th.

About Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

