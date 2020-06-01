Insider Selling: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Sells $63,470.91 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Mark J. Brookner sold 813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $63,470.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,358.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE USPH opened at $74.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.25 million, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.28. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $148.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.89 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 13.48%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at $20,072,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 443,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,718,000 after acquiring an additional 124,514 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $11,569,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 294,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after acquiring an additional 72,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after acquiring an additional 66,390 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USPH shares. William Blair cut U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sidoti cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

