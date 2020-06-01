1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Director Buys $64,200.00 in Stock

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Director William M. Rue bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,295.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $12.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $130.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 million. On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 154,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. 37.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

