Aperio Group LLC Has $297,000 Stock Position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,315,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,171,000 after buying an additional 5,023,770 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at $125,466,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at $99,503,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Yandex by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,605,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $461,231,000 after buying an additional 1,827,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 2,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,882,000 after buying an additional 1,793,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yandex in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $40.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. Yandex NV has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $15.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.55 by ($5.30). The business had revenue of $47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.26 billion. Yandex had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 7.93%. Yandex’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yandex NV will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

