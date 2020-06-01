First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.46 Million Position in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of InterDigital Wireless worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in InterDigital Wireless by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,676,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the first quarter worth $2,556,000. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $9,633,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $661,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of IDCC opened at $54.97 on Monday. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $66.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $53.31.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

