Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $66,530.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $66,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 27th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $65,210.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $65,120.00.

CorVel stock opened at $67.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $96.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average is $72.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.91.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $147.02 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 92.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CorVel by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,568,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CorVel by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CorVel by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CorVel by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRVL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CorVel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

