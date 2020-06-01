Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,875 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Luckin Coffee were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,540,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,786,000 after buying an additional 210,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luckin Coffee by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,306 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Luckin Coffee by 6,479.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,524,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,777 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Luckin Coffee by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,190,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,218,000 after purchasing an additional 938,186 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Luckin Coffee by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,507,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,320,000 after purchasing an additional 214,993 shares during the period. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

NASDAQ LK opened at $2.16 on Monday. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

