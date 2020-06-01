Insider Selling: Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Sells $75,525.00 in Stock

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $250.78 on Monday. Caci International Inc has a 1-year low of $156.15 and a 1-year high of $288.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.20 and its 200 day moving average is $243.46. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.08). Caci International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caci International Inc will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Caci International in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caci International in the first quarter valued at about $8,989,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caci International by 457.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caci International by 57.4% in the first quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Caci International in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

CACI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Caci International in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Caci International from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Caci International from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caci International from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

