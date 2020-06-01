Insider Buying: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO Buys $86,230.30 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 15,262 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $86,230.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $5.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.10. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $52.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.31 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

LQDT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 762,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 29,648 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 247,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 24,378 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

